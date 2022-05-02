Skip to main content

Frank Lampard Hopes Chelsea Fans Understand Everton Celebration

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has stated that he hopes the Blues fans understand his celebrations after Everton beat Thomas Tuchel's men on Sunday afternoon.

Cesar Azpilicueta's mistake was taken advantage of by Richarlison, who scored the only goal of the game as the Toffees secured a vital win as they look to stay in the Premier League.

Speaking to the press after the match, via Metro, Lampard sent a message to the Chelsea fans.

The Chelse legend and former boss took to the pitch in celebration with the Everton fans after they beat his former club.

Despite his outburst of celebration, Lampard admitted that he hopes that the Chelsea fans understand why the win meant so much to him as they battle against relegation.

Believing that Everton needed the win much more than Thomas Tuchel's side, Lampard said: "I have so much respect for Chelsea and the fans. So I hope they understand me getting excited with the win.

"We needed it today, more than them. I have to be honest. For me, it was all about Everton today. Three points are so critical to us, when you see what it means to our fans’ lives"

"They are always a team that will put you under pressure late on. We did brilliantly. The team, stadium, the fans were man of the match today. From the drive in to the support, which we need. Thanks to them."

Chelsea will be looking to get back to winning ways against Wolves on Saturday and face Everton's relegation rivals Leeds United before the end of the season, with the opportunity to give Lampard a favour n their hunt for survival.

