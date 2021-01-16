Frank Lampard sends message to confidence-lacking Chelsea forward Timo Werner

Frank Lampard has confidence in Chelsea forward Timo Werner to find his form in front of goal after another Premier League match without a goal.

Chelsea managed to narrowly beat Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage thanks to Mason Mount's 78th minute strike to end a run of three straight away defeats in the league.

The whole team has been lacking confidence following a poor recent run of form, none other than Werner.

READ MORE: The Chelsea player ratings in 1-0 win against Fulham

He also had a chance late on to make it 2-0 to seal the win as he was played in one-on-one with Alphonse Areola, but he could only fire wide of the goal.

(Photo by JOHN WALTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

And Lampard has backed the German to find his form but has told him the work must start on the training pitch.

"I don’t know, I think it’s normal, I think if you don’t score as regularly as you want, he scored last week in the FA Cup," Lampard said on if Werner is lacking confidence.

"But those are goals I’ve seen him score many a time. His bread and butter is going through like that and scoring and it happens.

(Photo by CLIVE ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"He has to just keep working, it’s the only way out of it. We’ve all been there if you’re a goalscorer or a striker, everyone will say the same, get back on the training pitch, [be] pleased you’re getting in there, go again.

"It’ll go in for him because he’s high quality. I was delighted to see him to get through [on goal], he likes to be in those positions, we’re getting him in positions there when he came on and he will score."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube