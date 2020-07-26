Frank Lampard sends message to Pedro after confirming he's played last game for Chelsea

Frank Lampard praised the impact of Spanish international Pedro on the Chelsea squad and wished him all the best confirming his departure from Stamford Bridge.

The 32-year-old has made 137 appearances for the Blues netting 29 goals in all competitions, but will be departing in the summer with a move to AS Roma confirmed for the following season, after his contract expiry following the end of the season.

Chelsea have already sealed a wide replacement in the shape of former Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, and will also be adding firepower in the shape of German striker Timo Werner for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Frank Lampard gave his gratitude to Pedro ahead of his departure from the club, and underlined his superb time at the club including during his tenure in West London.

“Pedro has played his last game for the club. The lads have just pretty much serenaded him in the changing room and rightly so because of the career he has had generally and for this club.

"It was his last Premier League game, but the impact he has had here is huge. I want to say a big thanks to Peds and wish him well as he goes forward. He is here for the remainder of games, but a big player of the club leaves and the spirit of the club I saw afterwards was pretty special.”

The Blues manager also expressed his delight at the rest of his squad after sealing Champions League qualification with a 2-0 victory over Wolves.

"We know clean sheets have been somewhat of an issue for us in recent times but the way we defended right up until the end, was brilliant. We got our two goals at the perfect time but something you deserve that and we’ve not always had that.

"I’m so proud of the team today and they’ve deserved that, as they’ve worked hard this year."

