Frank Lampard set to be sacked as Chelsea boss

Frank Lampard is set to be sacked as Chelsea manager after 18 months in charge.

Lampard's final game was the 3-1 win against Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

But as per the Telegraph, his time is up at the club with his sacking set to be confirmed as early as Monday.

The report states that the Chelsea players were told not to report to the training ground until Monday afternoon.

Lampard had been under pressure. Five league defeats in the previous eight, and the final straw appears to have been the 2-0 defeat to Leicester City on Tuesday night.

Chelsea gave Lampard one last match at Stamford Bridge, which they came out victorious, in front of the 'In Frank We Trust' banner.

But the trust is no longer there from the board and Lampard's departure is set to be announced shortly.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube