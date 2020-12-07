Frank Lampard set to make Billy Gilmour transfer decision in January

Frank Lampard says he will only make a decision on Billy Gilmour's future at Chelsea when the January transfer window opens next month.

The 19-year-old has returned to first-team action after several months out following a knee injury picked up against Crystal Palace in July.

He returned against Sevilla last week to make his Champions League debut, and will start against Krasnodar on Tuesday.

(Photo by Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

However Gilmour has been linked with a loan move in January to get regular game time due to the stiff competition in the Blues midfield.

He is competing against the likes of N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz for a starting role in the midfield three which is no easy task.

But Lampard won't discuss his future until next month but insists things can quickly change in terms of squad depth.

"I don't want to have that thought or conversation until the window opens and it's not open now," said Lampard.

"I value him a lot in this squad. We have options in midfield, but that can quickly change as we've seen with the winger situation at the club. I will make that decision going forward."

----------

