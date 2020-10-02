Frank Lampard has provided a major injury boost as Billy Gilmour is set to return to the Chelsea squad within the next four weeks.

The 19-year-old had an operation on his knee back in June after coming off against Crystal Palace with an injury.

Since then, the Scottish teenager has been continuing to recover and get back to full fitness, and a return date has been set by Lampard.

"He's progressing well. It was forecasted as a four month injury when he went into surgery, so hopefully four weeks from now he will be fit, barring any hiccups. Again, it's a difficult injury.

"What I will say is that his attitude and how he approaches everything in his professional life is spot on so he will give himself the best chance to be back as fresh as he can in hopefully four weeks.

"He will be an important member of the squad from that point. we all know his breakthrough last year and what he gave to the group and we hope to see much more of that."

