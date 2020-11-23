SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Christian Pulisic set to return to Chelsea squad to face Tottenham Hotspur

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has provided a date when Christian Pulisic could return to the Chelsea side.

The 21-year-old has been absent of late after sustaining a hamstring strain in the warm-up prior to Chelsea's 3-0 win against Burnley last month.

Pulisic has come back into training to continue his recovery ahead of coming back into contention for selection.

chelsea-v-southampton-premier-league (1)
(Photo by Matthew Childs - Pool/Getty Images)

Although Lampard confirmed the American would be left at home for the Rennes clash in the Champions League, Pulisic is set to return against Spurs in the Premier League.

"Christian stays back and doesn't travel but the good news is that he has had some good progression in the last week.

"And the reason he is staying back is to get some some physical work to hopefully have him ready for selection come the weekend and onwards."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Confirmed Teams: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon looking to start with a win after the international break.

Ben Davies

Newcastle United vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live stream | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to kick off where they left off prior to the international break when they face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday at St. James Park.

Matt Debono

Mason Mount 'presses as well as any midfielder I've ever worked with', says Lampard

Frank Lampard claims Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is one of the best pressers of the ball that he has ever worked with.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard wants Olivier Giroud to stay at Chelsea

Frank Lampard insists he wants to keep Olivier Giroud at Chelsea despite him looking for a move away from the club.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delivers Chelsea team news to face Rennes in Champions League

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Rennes in the Champions League on Tuesday night at Roazhon Park.

Matt Debono

Rennes vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Chelsea travel to France to face Rennes in matchday four of the Champions League group stages on Tuesday night at Roazhon Park.

Matt Debono

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes Chelsea title admission

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Chelsea will become title challengers over the next few years.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard hoping to have Kai Havertz available for Rennes clash

Frank Lampard is hopeful that Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz will travel to France for their Champions League clash against Rennes on Tuesday.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Rennes vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Rennes in the group stages of the Champions League on Tuesday 24 November and it will be refereed by Björn Kuipers at Roazhon Park.

Matt Debono

Terry opens up on Ricardo Carvalho partnership & 15 goals against record

John Terry has opened up on his relationship with ex-Chelsea teammate Ricardo Carvalho.

Matt Debono