Frank Lampard has provided a date when Christian Pulisic could return to the Chelsea side.

The 21-year-old has been absent of late after sustaining a hamstring strain in the warm-up prior to Chelsea's 3-0 win against Burnley last month.

Pulisic has come back into training to continue his recovery ahead of coming back into contention for selection.

(Photo by Matthew Childs - Pool/Getty Images)

Although Lampard confirmed the American would be left at home for the Rennes clash in the Champions League, Pulisic is set to return against Spurs in the Premier League.

"Christian stays back and doesn't travel but the good news is that he has had some good progression in the last week.

"And the reason he is staying back is to get some some physical work to hopefully have him ready for selection come the weekend and onwards."

