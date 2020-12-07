Frank Lampard sets targets for Chelsea's UCL clash against Krasnodar

Frank Lampard hopes to come away from the Champions League clash against FC Krasnodar with no injuries ahead of Tuesday night's clash.

Chelsea play their final game of Group E at Stamford Bridge and have already sealed their fate in the group, finishing in first place heading into the last-16.

Lampard is expected to make nearly a full set of changes on Tuesday, with Billy Gilmour and Kepa Arrizabalaga confirmed to be starting for the Blues.

But since the fixture is a 'dead rubber' for Chelsea in terms of needing a result, Lampard has set his targets for what he hopes to achieve from the European meeting.

"Certainly no injuries, and some minutes for people who have not played as much as they would want in the squad, to show they deserve to play more.

"Gain a bit more match fitness. After Seville I certainly couldn't complain. It was a fantastic performance from the team and the squad.

"So I just want to see that carried on. It's not something that we can switch on and off, the idea that we must win and be successful.

"So I want to see the right attitude and how we approach the game, to be successful."

