Frank Lampard: Shirt deal with Three UK is a 'big deal' for Chelsea

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has reacted to the announcement of Chelsea's new deal with Three UK, which will see the mobile provider sponsor the Blues' shirts. 

Three will take over from Yokohama Tyres, who will see their deal end with the club after five seasons, however they will remain on board as the official tyre partner. 

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard responded to the announcement of the deal.

"It’s a big deal for us to link up with Three," Lampard said in his pre-Hull City press conference.

"They’re leaders in their field, a great brand. I’m certainly very happy with it, and as a club we’re very happy with it. They’re leaders in 5G so it is very exciting for us as a club to be involved with them going forward. We look forward to it."

The Daily Mail report that the deal is worth more than the £40 million-a-year which Yokohama paid for having their name of the Blues shirt.

The deal is for a minimum of three years with the British telecommunications company, and will be worn by every Chelsea side from next season.

Chelsea's chief executive Guy Laurence said on the deal: 'Mobile technology has revolutionised the way football clubs and supporters interact with each other which makes Chelsea FC and Three such natural partners.

"We have a social media following of over 100 million and the official app, The 5th Stand, has had nearly four million downloads. We stream live women’s and Academy football with men’s first team highlights available soon after matches. It truly is an area from which regular fans are benefitting and as communications technology develops in the coming years, Three will be at the forefront of the advances with the exciting roll out of 5G networks, helping to enhance and expand the experience of being a Chelsea supporter in the modern digital age.

"With Three, we have found a partner, who share our passion for innovation and we are delighted to have them on board and on our shirts.’

