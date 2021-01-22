Frank Lampard shows appreciation for 'In Frank We Trust' banner made by Chelsea supporters

Frank Lampard has thanked Chelsea fans for the support they have shown in him after they crowd funded to get a banner supporting the boss made.

Chelsea fans raised funds to created a banner which reads 'In Frank We Trust - Then. Now. Forever.'

It has been hung up behind the goal at the Shed End of Stamford Bridge, with the remaining donations going to the Felix Project, which is supported by Chelsea defender Reece James.

Lampard made a donation himself, donating £2,000 to the cause and said: "Keep up all the great work for The Felix Project and thanks for all of your support!"

And on Friday ahead of the Blues' FA Cup match versus Luton Town, Lampard said on having plenty of support: "Players will always make you a good or bad or in between manager," as relayed by football.london. "So you have to have a buy in from the dressing room.

"My opinion is football is whatever percent tactics but much bigger percentage of environment and drive and positivity and desire and all those things that create the basics of football so that’s important.

"In terms of the banner, I absolutely appreciate the fans that put together to create the banner. I think everyone who knows me or watched me as a player or manager knows how I feel about this club so I appreciate it very much."

The banner will be seen by the players and Lampard when they face Luton Town on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

