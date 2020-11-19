Frank Lampard slams fixture scheduling ahead of early kick-off vs Newcastle

Frank Lampard is concerned over the increasing number of muscle injuries occurring among Premier League players.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic which brought the league to a halt back in March, the 2020/21 campaign has started later without a pre-season due to the delayed European Championships next summer, which sees the calendar packed until the end of the season.

Chelsea have had several injuries this season including Christian Pulisic and most recently Ben Chilwell, who looks to be OK after suffering a back spasm on international duty.

But after returning from the international break, Lampard let out his frustration at the scheduling of Newcastle United versus Chelsea on Saturday which is an early kick-off, 12:30 [UK], which has left the Blues, and the Toon, with hardly any preparation time.

"We’ve been training with four players generally in these last two weeks," said Lampard. "The majority of our squad have been travelling, they will travel again to fly to Newcastle tomorrow and then back, they’ll fly to Rennes on Monday and then back.

"I’m concerned because you can see the muscle injuries are going up across the Premier League. The numbers are there if people want to go and look at them closely so it’s clear. There’s a correlation between game after game after game, zero pre-season, the schedule being tighter – it’s just common sense.

Thiago Silva was one of the late arrivals back to Cobham on Thursday from international duty. (Photo by Nelson Almeida-Pool/Getty Images)

"The broadcasters have never had as many slots or games as they have now. With that 12.30pm slot on a Saturday, you have to ask how much does it need to be there? If you’re looking over the course of a season at four or five international breaks, can we not change the time?

"With the amount of things we’ve changed due to Covid-19, Project Restart and now this season because of the incredible times, we have to continue looking for the best way to change it and it’s not a difficult conversation to have. The answer is to stop talking and act upon it.

"It’s absolutely not the optimum way to prepare for a game in the Premier League, which is an incredible brand around the world. It’s very difficult for us to prepare for this game anywhere near our best. I want us to play to our best but these are very difficult circumstances."

----------

