Frank Lampard slams 'not good enough' Chelsea after 3-1 defeat to Arsenal

Frank Lampard was left disappointed after Chelsea slumped to a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League on Boxing Day at the Emirates.

Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka ensured Chelsea suffered a third straight league defeat on the road despite Tammy Abraham's consolation goal in the second-half.

It was another lacklustre display from the Blues against a side who were struggling themselves, and they failed to take the opportunity to move inside the top four.

Lampard wasn't pleased with his side post-match and expressed his fury at his side.

"It wasn’t good enough. The first half wasn’t good enough and then in the second half we had a mountain to climb. When you play like we did, things like the Saka goal happen because you don’t deserve luck.

"We fought in the second half, people that came on added speed, energy and intensity into our game but that should be a given from the start.

"It was lazy to give away a penalty, lazy to give away a free-kick that he puts in the top corner so I’m very, very disappointed with the way we approached the first half.

"Some things in football are basics, not tactics or systems. It’s whether you want to run, whether you want to back your team-mate, whether you want to sprint or just jog and think maybe you don’t have to run. We took that decision rather than the right one."

