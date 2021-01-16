Frank Lampard slams Premier League fixture scheduling ahead of Fulham clash

Frank Lampard has revealed Chelsea weren't given a say in deciding when their clash against Fulham would be played amid Covid-19 issues and has slammed the Premier League for their fixture scheduling.

Chelsea fcae Fulham on Saturday evening at Craven Cottage after it was due to be played on Friday night, however it was pushed back a day due to the Premier League rescheduling fixtures due to the impact of Covid-19.

But Lampard's men weren't given a say in the game being delayed one day and says although he understands it, the Premier League have to do more to help clubs.

"We weren’t actually flexible [with moving the Fulham game], we were just told what the games would be so that wasn’t our flexibility,” Lampard said, as quoted by football.london.

"My preference would have been to keep the game on a Friday but that was overruled and with Covid and the situation, I’m very happy to play fair with that.

"I understand it. It hasn’t killed us this weekend, the schedule hasn’t made us play two games in two days so I’m fine with that and we all have to try to and understand the situation

"But, again, we weren’t looked after over Christmas when we could have been and, for me, the Premier League has to open the dialogue and there be much more discussion.

"It can’t be that you’re just told. It must be an open conversation and I understand Scott’s point being told two days before having to play in the Premier League. That, for me, really isn’t good enough."

Prior to the New Year, Chelsea asked for their fixture against Aston Villa to be delayed by a day but it was rejected, and that has left a sour taste in Lampard's mouth following the Fulham delay.

(Photo by IAN WALTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"My biggest gripe as manager of Chelsea Football Club is that nobody came to help us when we played two games on the 26th and the 28th over Christmas when it clearly could have been moved," added Lampard.

"So the schedule couldn’t be moved over Christmas but it can be moved now because we’re fighting against Covid.

"Over Christmas, it was fine when we had to play twice in two days when Man United, Liverpool and Tottenham played twice over three days. It seems like consistency is going to be difficult and it will definitely put a mark on this season.

"Whatever happens, there are going to continue to be huge difficulties for different teams.

"I don’t want to cry too much from our point of view, but from our experience over Christmas to what is happening this week, I felt the Premier League could have done better to look after us – and Aston Villa – by moving the game and they didn’t."

