'He Was Having a Tough Time' - Frank Lampard Comments on Kepa Arrizabalaga's Struggled at Chelsea

December 2, 2021
Frank Lampard Speaks on Kepa Arrizabalaga's Struggles at Chelsea

Author:

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has spoken on Kepa Arrizabalaga's struggles at the club during his reign. 

The Blues goalkeeper joined the side during the 2018 summer transfer window, but has appeared to have found life difficult in between the sticks at the club, especially when Lampard was manager. 

He is now seen as the second choice option at Chelsea, with Edouard Mendy consistently starting in goal thanks to his impressive performances since arriving last summer. 

In an interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap, Lampard commented on Kepa's time at the club whilst he was at the helm and admitted that he needed to make a change due to the Spaniard's poor form.

“With Kepa, he was having a tough time. He was very open. I tried to have open conversations with him. I got to the point where I had to make a change. There was no feeling of pressure from above. It became very high profile when I did it.

“The club were supportive of that (change in goal). I don’t think I’m being harsh on Kepa as he had a tough year and he’s talented, but I felt it was a position which we could improve. Mendy was the result, who has been fantastic."

Despite not featuring much for Chelsea since Mendy arrived at the start of last season, Kepa has still been on hand to produce for the club when required.

This season in particular, he saved the crucial penalty in the Super Cup final shootout against Villarreal in August, as well as impressing in the Carabao Cup spot kicks against Aston Villa and Southampton.

He also kept a clean sheet in the 3-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the campaign.

