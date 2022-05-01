Frank Lampard States That He Knew Chelsea Players Would Get Frustrated During Everton Clash

Everton boss Frank Lampard has admitted that he knew that Chelsea players get frustrated after beating his former club at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Englishman led his side to a 1-0 victory courtesy of a Richarlison goal after Cesar Azpilicueta's mistake in Merseyside.

Speaking after the match, via football.london, former Chelsea boss Lampard admitted that he was aware that the Blues players would get frustrated.

He said: "I’ve been here with Chelsea and some of the players get frustrated. I didn’t know how to play Chelsea. Of course I have a great knowledge of the individuals."

The Chelsea legend had previously criticised several players in Thomas Tuchel's first team for their mentality during his time as head coach at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel was not impressed by his side's performance as once again he rued individual mistakes in defeat.

"No, what can I do? The ball is free, then give a goal away. It happens too often, we struggle to play without big mistakes. That's why we struggle to have results," he said when asked if he could help eliminate mistakes.

"Very disappointed. We knew what was coming, and like in the last matches we struggled to have clean sheets. In the last four matches, we have one clean sheet against West Ham and it is the only win we have," he continued.

Chelsea require six points from their next four matches to ensure Champions League football for next season as they look to rebuild under new ownership.

