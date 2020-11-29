Frank Lampard talks team selection for Chelsea vs. Spurs

Frank Lampard has been discussing his team which he has picked to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea set up as a four-back system with Ben Chilwell, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva and Reece James at the back.

Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic are in midfield, with Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner in attack.

Christian Pulisic made his way back onto the bench which saw Callum Hudson-Odoi be taken out of the matchday squad.

On his changes, Lampard said: "We have got some players knocking on the door and getting back to fitness. Christian Pulisic is back on the bench which is good for us. Kai Havertz is getting fitness after having some pretty heavy symptoms of Covid.

"The players that have stayed in deserve to stay in because they have been playing well. It’s a big test today so let’s hope as a team we can stand up to it."

