Frank Lampard: Tammy Abraham's first goal for Chelsea vs. big six opponent will help him develop

Tammy Abraham bagged a last-gasp winner at the Emirates to hand Chelsea all three points against Arsenal in the Premier League, and head coach Frank Lampard believes it will only help him going forward.

The 22-year-old had yet to net against an established top six side before Sunday, and the drought looked set to continue until the 87th minute in north London.

Willian cut it back to the forward, Abraham turned onto it right-foot and calmly slotted it between Bernd Leno's legs to send Chelsea and the away section into jubilation.

Head coach Frank Lampard is hopeful that the goal will spur him on, and revealed the goal was coming following his recent performances, particularly at Tottenham in the previous week.

"It hopefully will help him because he is a goalscorer," Lampard said on Abraham's goal. "His numbers are great this year and they can get even better and at Tottenham last week he showed everything you want to see out of him other than a goal.

"People will always look whether you have scored against the big six, I understand that, but I have no doubt he will do and as he develops he will do that even more, and this goal will help him going forward.

"That is the beauty of Tammy, that he will never hide or shirk trying to get in there again. He is constantly wanting to get in the box and be hungry.

"He does not get his shot away quickly enough on the first chance when David Luiz blocks it but is happy to get there again and have a second, and when he swivelled and shot it was a good bit of skill."

Tammy Abraham now has 12 Premier League goals this season for the Blues, and he also echoes Lampard's views on the goal kickstarting his career against the big-six sides.

"I am so glad to score the winning goal against one of the big-six sides and hopefully that kicks off for the rest of my career," Abraham said.



For Tammy Abraham and Chelsea now, they have to turn their attentions to the New Years Day trip to face Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

