Frank Lampard 'told the board' he wants Kepa Arrizabalaga sold

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has reportedly told the board that he wants goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga sold.

The 24-year-old has come under heavy criticism this season following a string of poor performances, which saw him dropped from the Chelsea side for Willy Caballero.

After signing Kepa for a club-record fee in the summer of 2018, his performances haven't matched up to his price-tag, and Lampard has now made his mind up on the shot-stopper.

ESPN pundit Craig Burley has revealed that Lampard has expressed his thoughts to the Blues' hierarchy over Kepa's future at Stamford Bridge.

"My understanding is that Lampard told the board he wanted Kepa out, for whatever reason," said Burley.

"His performances, attitude, clash of personalities - whatever. That's okay going to the board and saying that, but when you've paid the money they have for a goalkeeper, and it was a lot of money, they'll be quite happy to sell him.

"They're only going to sell and go down that road if they get a huge chunk of that money back. It could be a potential disaster for them.



PREVIOUS: Frank Lampard has ruled out any tensions between him and Kepa earlier on this season.



"There's a battle of wills there, before the shutdown, between manager and boar. We saw Willy Caballero play some games, we saw Kepa coming back in, so it'll be interesting seeing how this one plays out.

"What we do know is that Chelsea are unlikely to recoup what they paid for the Spanish keeper."

Chelsea have been linked with several replacements for the Spaniard - Andrè Onana [Ajax] and Gianluigi Donnarumma [AC Milan] have been mentioned.



