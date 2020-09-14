SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard sends message to Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and rest of Chelsea squad ahead of new season

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has told his Chelsea squad that now is the time to put their place in the history of the club ahead of their league opener against Brighton.

Chelsea face the Seagulls on Monday on the south coast and it will see new signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz feature. 

They are just two of six first-team signings this summer which has seen Lampard's side spent in excess of £200 million, with more set to be spent once Edouard Mendy completes his move from Rennes. 

It was a successful first year for Chelsea as Lampard integrated youth into his side following the club's transfer ban, but this summer he was heavily backed by Roman Abramovich in the transfer window. 

EhgiuQzXsAEEZ0z

Now Lampard is looking for each member of his squad to make their mark on the side as the new season beckons for the Blues.

"It is the start of the road potentially for us. You look back at some of the squads here, there were very experienced and high-level squads. 

"This is a pretty fresh squad with the players we have brought in and the youth that remains from last year. It is an exciting thing for this squad to now make their own mark.

"We start afresh pretty much this year. That is how it feels for us. We want to be challenging and we want to be moving in an upwards direction, like I keep saying, to close the gap on the top two teams that are above us."

----------

