Frank Lampard: Three points for Chelsea against Norwich City most important

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard accepts that despite Chelsea's 'ok' performance in their 1-0 win against Norwich City, the three points was the most important thing. 

Olivier Giroud netted the only goal of the game in first-half stoppage time after he headed in from close range after Christian Pulisic whipped it into the box. 

The win sees Chelsea move four points clear in third with two games to play ahead of facing Liverpool and Wolves. 

Speaking to Sky Sports after the win, Lampard said on the performance: "It was ok. I shouldn't joke because at this stage of the season, as we've seen in the last 48 hours, results are critical. 

"We didn't concede any chances of big note for them to let them score a goal. We created a few ourselves, we get our one goal - maybe we could more and have better quality, it was ok. 

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-norwich (3)

"Professional is probably the right word. I want more but that can wait. Where we are at, at the moment, as a team and the position we are at in the table, three points is everything tonight."

The Blues will now wait and watch on as Leicester City and Manchester United, their top-four rivals, both play on later this week. 

It wasn't a much-improved display from the defeat against Sheffield United but as Lampard stated, it was all about getting the three points and that's what Chelsea did. They got the job done when it mattered and they edge closer to clinching a spot in the top-four. 

----------

