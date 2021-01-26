Frank Lampard to continue career in management despite Chelsea sacking

Frank Lampard will not step back from his managerial career after being relieved of his duties as Chelsea boss on Monday.

Chelsea have officially parted ways with Lampard, with club owner Roman Abramovich releasing a rare statement explaining the hierarchy's decision - former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel will be announced as new manager in the coming hours.

As per Matt Law of The Telegraph, Frank Lampard will not be put off a career in management despite being sacked by Chelsea after a dismal run of results over the past few weeks.

The 42-year-old is expecting the arrival of a baby with wife Christine and hence, might take some time off, but friends of the former England international have said that Lampard is keen to prove himself as a successful top-flight coach when he does return to management.

(Photo by ANDY RAIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Lampard was handed the Chelsea job after a successful spell at Derby County, and after 18 months of being at the wheel in west London, the club decided to part company with the club legend after weeks of speculation surrounding his future at the club.

Following the sack, Lampard released a statement, saying: "It has been a huge privilege and an honour to manage Chelsea, a club that has been a big part of my life for so long.

"Firstly, I would like to thank the fans for the incredible support that I have received over the last 18 months. I hope they know what that means to me.

"When I took on this role, I understood the challenges that lay ahead in a difficult time for the football club.

"I am proud of the achievements that we made and I am proud of the academy players that have made their step into the first team and performed so well. They are the future of the club.

"I am disappointed not to have had the time this season to take the club forward and bring it to the next level.

"I want to thank Mr Abramovich, the board, players, my coaching team and everyone at the club for their hard work and dedication, especially in these unprecedented and challenging times.

"I wish the team and the club every success for the future.”

