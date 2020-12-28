Frank Lampard to introduce changes against Aston Villa

Chelsea's lineup against Aston Villa on Monday will see some changes with a number of key players set to be rested.

Frank Lampard's men will be looking to get back to winning ways against a high-flying Villa side after three defeats in their last four outings in the league.

Previewing the game, Lampard said: "There will be some changes.

"I knew that anyway and I am certainly not going to bang the drum about the quick turnaround [between the games] after our performance at Arsenal, it is not the important point, but playing two days later we have to make changes anyway and some of those will now happen as well because of how that game went."

With Chelsea struggling with injuries and players lacking form and consistency, some new faces in the lineup could spring a change of fortune for the Blues.

Lampard added: "People have to come in and inject the energy and personality that is in our performances normally. The reason we went so many games unbeaten was because of that, and we have come off that, and we have to get back on it quickly."

The 42-year-old has categorically played down Chelsea's status as title-contenders with his side having dropped from first place in the league to eighth in just over a month.

He said: "Some of it is because of where we maybe are as a squad. People wanted to talk us up as title contenders, I never accepted that was the case because we are not there, that takes time to build."

Lampard was left unpleased by his side's first-half display against the Gunners, but admitted that such defeats are a part of the learning curve for everyone at the club.

He added: "Games like the Arsenal one are certainly ones we have to learn a very big lesson from - everybody, myself included - because when I see that in the first half I don’t like it. I don’t like it so it can’t happen."

