Frank Lampard unsure on what reception Jose Mourinho will get by Chelsea fans

Matt Debono

Jose Mourinho will return to Stamford Bridge once again in the opposing dugout, but Frank Lampard is unsure how Chelsea fans will respond to their former manager.

Chelsea host Spurs in a crucial game in terms of clinching a top-four spot, and the bragging rights are up for grabs once again between the Blues and their former boss. 

Mourinho was given a hostile reception when he visited Stamford Bridge with Manchester United, but now he arrives with London rivals Spurs - there could be a new level of animosity. 

PRI_113637408
Frank Lampard is yet to lose to Jose Mourinho as a manager.Getty Images

Frank Lampard couldn't give a definite answer ahead of the game to how the Blues support will 'welcome' the Portuguese.

I don't know. I think coming here as a Tottenham manager it's clear, he wants his team to win - he says that clearly.

"I want my team to win, and Chelsea fans first and foremost will back us and back our team. I don't know how they will be with them."

----------

INJURY NEWS

Frank Lampard will have Andreas Christensen available for selection after he travelled to Italy to have a masked fitted following a broken nose against Manchester United.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek returns to the side for the first time this season after recovering from a long-term Achilles injury.

Tammy Abraham is in the squad to face Spurs, but a decision for whether he will start hasn't yet been made.

Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante and Callum Hudson-Odoi all miss out for the Blues against Jose Mourinho's side. 

----------

Chelsea host Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, live on BT Sport.

Who will end the weekend in the top-four - Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur? Let us know your thoughts.

----------

