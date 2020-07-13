Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard delivers verdict on Man City's two-year European ban being lifted

Matt Debono

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insists he was never 'pinning his hopes' on Manchester City being disqualified from the Champions League next season to secure a top-four place. 

Pep Guardiola's side beat UEFA in their CAS appeal over Financial Fair Play after 'inconclusive evidence', which sees them able to play in next season's Champions League. 

Lampard admitted he didn't have a stance on the verdict and found out when the verdict was released on Monday morning.

"I was pretty neutral on it really. I don't know much about the case or any of the details so I just listened to the result as everyone else did this morning."

sheffield-united-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (17)
Chelsea top-four hopes remain in their own hands despite losing 3-0 to Sheffield United on Saturday. 

For Chelsea it means they will now need to finish inside the top-four and it remains in their hands with three games to play against Norwich City, Liverpool and Wolves. 

The Blues boss also added that he wasn't interested in whether it would go down to fifth place should City's ban have stayed. 

"I genuinely don't see beyond the games in hand. We have a few games now we know that, we want to win them and we'll see if it gets up Champions league football next season. 

"I was never pinning my hopes on it meaning an extra team got in instead. We have to worry about ourselves. We can win enough games now, we can get Champions League qualification."

Chelsea face Norwich City at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Tuesday evening, live on Sky Sports. 

