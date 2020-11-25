SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard 'very happy' to qualify for UCL last-16 after 'tough' 2-1 win against Rennes

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard was delighted to see his Chelsea side qualify for the last-16 of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Chelsea led until the 85th minute against Rennes after Callum Hudson-Odoi slotted in the first-half, but Serhou Guirassy equalised for the hosts with five minutes to go. But Olivier Giroud, the super-sub, headed past Alfred Gomis in the 90th minute to hand the Blues all three points in France. 

fbl-eur-c1-rennes-chelsea (12)
(Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

Sevilla beating FC Krasnodar in Russia meant the Blues along with the Spanish side secured their spot in the knockout stages.

"I’m very happy to qualify with two games to spare," said Lampard.

"We want to try and top the group, but it was a really tough match for us. Rennes are an underrated team. We played well for big spells and it was a tough, hard-fought win for us. 

"We played really well in the first half-hour. The attitude of the players during tough times, a lot of defending against a big, physical team, and then the reaction after their goal. Our desire to try and score a winner, when we knew a draw wasn’t the worst result, made really happy. It shows the strength of the group. It has to continue. 

"The players that came on and made an impact and helped us win the game. That also strengthens the group as a whole.’

----------

