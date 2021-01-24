Frank Lampard 'very thankful' for support from Chelsea fans after 'In Frank We Trust' banner

Frank Lampard is very grateful to Chelsea fans for their support after raising funds to create a banner for the Blues boss.

Chelsea beat Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday at Stamford Bridge, which saw Lampard see the banner at the Shed End for the first time.

Lampard has been under pressure recently following a poor run of form in the league, five defeats in their last eight, but they put that behind them with Tammy Abraham netting a hat-trick against Luton in a 3-1 victory to send the Blues into the fifth round.

And post-match, Lampard was asked on the banner and delivered this response: "I knew about the banner maybe a week or two ago, directly from those who put it together, who are obviously massive supporters of this club; and I was very appreciative," said Lampard.

"I don't know if emotional was the word, but people who know about how I feel about this club will understand, it's a two-way thing from the first time I came here, maybe 20 years ago nearly.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

"So I'm very thankful for that support, and it's great to see it at the Bridge. I feel it very strongly indeed.

"I know the modern world has moved on with social media there are eyes all over the world.

"But one thing I know is that when I'm at the Bridge, the fans have shown me huge support as a player, and now as manager here as well. So I appreciate it very much."

