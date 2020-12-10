Frank Lampard: Vice-captain Jorginho gives everything for Chelsea

Frank Lampard has hailed the attitude that Chelsea midfielder Jorginho shows during training and in matches.

The Italian midfielder was out back on penalty duties against Krasnodar on Tuesday which saw him net the equaliser in the 1-1 draw in the Champions League.

His record, albeit still impressive, has seen him miss two of his last five from the spot prior to Tuesday, but he cooly slotted away.

Lampard insists he has never doubted Jorginho's penalty ability and praised his work ethic and attitude on the pitch ahead of Saturday's match at Everton.

"With Jorginho, I didn't doubt his ability in taking penalties. I think it is normal that you can miss when you take as many as he does for club and country.

"He missed a couple in succession but as you saw he was taking penalties the other night for us. He is confident in his style and I am confident too so that's not a problem.

"Yes, he gives everything as the vice-captain of the club whenever he plays or trains. I am delighted with him."

