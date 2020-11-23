Frank Lampard wants Olivier Giroud to stay at Chelsea

Frank Lampard insists he wants to keep Olivier Giroud at Chelsea despite him looking for a move away from the club.

The 34-year-old has been an outcast this season, having only featured four times in the Premier League this season, all coming from the bench as he's had to watch Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham play ahead of him.

Giroud admitted that he is frustrated with his lack of playing time in a recent interview with Telefoot.

"It's worrying. I thought I still had a role to play at Chelsea but my playing time is getting reduced a lot. It's going to have to change or a decision must be made.



"I am clear-headed about my situation: I will have to make a decision in January. I hope to make the right one, as I have always done."



But Lampard insisted that he wants him to stay and believes he still has a big part to play in the squad.

"I do have plans to have Oli, he is very important to our squad. He was a big member of our squad last year and I think he played a lot games last year.

"When you look at his Chelsea career in terms of league starts, I think he played a relative amount. He will always want to play more, he's a huge member of the squad for me and I know he will be important for us going forward so I want him to stay because of the way he is playing.

"But I have a very good relationship with Oli, and if he ever felt that it was going to go a different way, then I would happily have that conversation with, but I want him to stay here. We will be very open both ways if that ever changes. But at the minute, he's very important to me."

Giroud's agent also made hints that a move could be on the cards, but Lampard said that they are 'normal' for a player that wants to play.

"I saw Oli’s agent’s quotes and I thought nothing of them, not in a bad way because it's normal," added Lampard. "I know Oli very well, we have an open conversation. He wants to play, when he doesn't play he's an incredible support for the other players, he trains brilliantly no matter what and we have grown up conversations like we did last year.

"So in January we will cross that bridge when it comes. But my first thought always has to be the strength of our squad. We'll have to see how it goes and I'll always be honest with Oli, but I still think he has a big contribution for us, I know that because I know how he is

"I don't want to get drawn at the end of November into conversations about what might happen in January and onwards at the minute."

