Thiago Silva is reportedly set to become Frank Lampard's new captain at Chelsea for the upcoming 2020/21 season.

The 35-year-old is set to sign a two-year-deal in west London after playing his final game for Paris Saint-Germain after eight seasons at the French side.

Silva will pen an initial one-year-deal at Stamford Bridge with an option to extend the contract by a further year which can be activated by either club or defender.

According to Globo Esporte, via Sport Witness, Silva was wanted by Lampard this summer so he could become 'dressing room leader' at the club next season.

The report also states that the Brazilian defender will likely become the Blues 'new captain' next season which would see Cesar Azpilicueta be reduced to vice-captain.

Silva wants a move to the Premier League and revealed after the Champions League final that he wants to continue for three or four more years.

“This was my last match at PSG. I am sad. I apologise to the supporters. I want to thank all the fans for their love," Silva told RMC Sport. "I will come back to PSG… I want to play for 3 or 4 more years and be at the World Cup in Qatar.”



He also denied speculation that he has agreed a deal ahead of next season however he is expected to join Chelsea by the end of the week.

"I’ve not accepted any bid. Reports of agreement reached with Fiorentina are NOT true. My agent is talking with Fiorentina as with other clubs. I’ll decide on next days with my family," he added.



