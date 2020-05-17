Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Frank Lampard provides update on quartet out-of-contract at Chelsea this summer

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has admitted he wants to keep the squad he has had all season for the remainder of the Premier League campaign.

The league is currently on hold following the coronavirus pandemic, and plans are being made for the training to return ahead of a restart to play out the rest of the season.

Lampard's side have had a successful season in his first campaign in charge in west London, sitting in fourth spot.

But several players are out-of-contract this summer - Willian, Pedro, Olivier Giroud and Willy Caballero, and Lampard is looking to keep hold of them to see the campaign out.

"We have big players in that position so that’s obviously something I’m looking at very carefully," Lampard said those who have contracts expiring this summer.

My Post-5

"The ones out of contract here have been great servants for the club and actually have a lot of feeling for the club, but of course they will be concerned about themselves in terms of how they are now, and if pre-season is rushed they’ll want to make sure they’re alright."

It was recently confirmed that clubs could agree short-term extensions with those who have contracts expiring on June 30.

Clubs and players have been given a deadline of June 23 to agree any new short-term extensions.

"So it’s going to have to be something we look at," added Lampard. "Hopefully we can have that arrangement so they can stay with us because if we play again I would love the squad to look as it’s looked all season, but we’ll have to see how that works." 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea squad could return to group training as early as May 19

Chelsea are set to return to group training next week with a vote scheduled for Premier League clubs on Monday 18th May.

Matt Debono

Chelsea star Willian denies contact with Spurs boss Jose Mourinho over summer move

Chelsea winger Willian has denied speculation that he has made contact with Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho over a proposed summer move to north London.

Matt Debono

Tammy Abraham: Premier League season should only restart when safe

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has admitted that he is happy to wait until it is completely safe for the Premier League season to resume.

Matt Debono

Latest Chelsea transfer news: Chilwell, Pjanic, Chiesa, Sancho, Werner & Dembele

Chelsea are plotting their recruitment ahead of the summer transfer window, which will see Frank Lampard head into the summer market for the first time as Blues boss.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic reveals he should've taken injury problem more seriously

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has admitted he didn't take his injury as seriously as he should have, which has seen him sidelined since January.

Matt Debono

Chelsea announce two-week extension of free meals to NHS and vulnerable groups

Chelsea have confirmed they will be extending their gesture of providing free meals to the National Health Service [NHS] and vulnerable groups.

Matt Debono

How the Premier League's contract announcement affects Chelsea

Chelsea will be pleased with the latest announcement by the Premier League after it was confirmed that all clubs had agreed to a contract resolution ahead of the 2019/20 season getting back underway.

Matt Debono

Premier League clubs can agree short-term contract extensions for players out of contract on June 30

The Premier League have confirmed that clubs will be able to enter into discussions to extend the contracts of players who are out on contract this summer.

Matt Debono

Alvaro Morata: Chelsea set for £48.5M summer cash injection

Chelsea are set to receive a significant transfer fee this summer when Alvaro Morata's permanent move to Atletico Madrid is confirmed.

Matt Debono

Michael Ballack tells Chelsea & Man Utd target Kai Havertz to stay in Germany

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack has advised Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz to stay in Germany, despite interest from the Premier League.

Matt Debono