Frank Lampard provides update on quartet out-of-contract at Chelsea this summer

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has admitted he wants to keep the squad he has had all season for the remainder of the Premier League campaign.

The league is currently on hold following the coronavirus pandemic, and plans are being made for the training to return ahead of a restart to play out the rest of the season.

Lampard's side have had a successful season in his first campaign in charge in west London, sitting in fourth spot.

But several players are out-of-contract this summer - Willian, Pedro, Olivier Giroud and Willy Caballero, and Lampard is looking to keep hold of them to see the campaign out.

"We have big players in that position so that’s obviously something I’m looking at very carefully," Lampard said those who have contracts expiring this summer.

"The ones out of contract here have been great servants for the club and actually have a lot of feeling for the club, but of course they will be concerned about themselves in terms of how they are now, and if pre-season is rushed they’ll want to make sure they’re alright."

It was recently confirmed that clubs could agree short-term extensions with those who have contracts expiring on June 30.

Clubs and players have been given a deadline of June 23 to agree any new short-term extensions.

"So it’s going to have to be something we look at," added Lampard. "Hopefully we can have that arrangement so they can stay with us because if we play again I would love the squad to look as it’s looked all season, but we’ll have to see how that works."

