Frank Lampard relishing Chelsea selection problems

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard admits having a full squad at his disposal is a nice problem to have ahead of the Blues restarting their Premier League campaign. 

Chelsea have been hit hard with injuries this season which has seen Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante and various other players miss parts of the 2019/20 campaign. 

But following the three-month break after the coronavirus crisis, it has allowed injured squad members a chance to fully recover and get themselves fit. 

Lampard now has nearly all of his squad fit, apart from Fikayo Tomori who is out with a muscle injury, and welcomes the selection problem.

0006A30C-E7C2-47F2-A2E0-6EA02D10FEBB
Ruben Loftus-Cheek is one of the players to have benefitted from the mid-season break.Chelsea FC

"I think it's a nice problem, we have missed big players this season in big parts," Lampard said on Friday in the Zoom pre-match press conference. "Ruben hasn't played for us, N'Golo Kante played about 50 per cent of games - we could go through them and we've missed them so I enjoy the problem.

"The message to the players is whether you start on Sunday or not, we are going to need pretty much everyone in the squad. There has to be a togetherness. The games are going to look slightly different.

"Subs are going to be absolutely crucial, so the problem I have going is in a nice one and the players have to perform when asked to, and they look ready to."

The Chelsea boss was quizzed on the decision to increase the number of substitutions in-game from three to five and believes the temporary decision to have nine available spots on the bench should become a permanent one.

"I think it's a very good thing considering the circumstances the five subs, and a bigger bench. I think that should be something that stays the course because you work with players all through the week, the squad, you want to try to get young players on the bench. 

"In the Premier League everyone has academies and big squads, so to be able to try to get younger players long-term, I think that would be a great thing. But in the short-term I think the five subs when we saw the energy levels and couple injuries in the first game, it shows you how crucial it is for player care and keeping our players fit."

