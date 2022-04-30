Skip to main content

'Frank Lampard Will Always Be a Chelsea Legend' - Says Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Everton Clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has labelled Frank Lampard a legend at Stamford Bridge, insisting that will never change, as the European champions prepare to face Everton on Sunday afternoon.

The two sides will face off at Goodison Park on Sunday in Lampard's first game against his former side since his dismissal from the club in January 2021.

Both Chelsea and Everton will be desperate for a win with the Toffees fighting to remain in the Premier League while the Blues look to consolidate their third place spot.

imago1000467536h

Speaking ahead of the Premier League clash this weekend, Tuchel revealed his admiration for Lampard, insisting he will always be a legend at Chelsea.

"I was a huge fan of him as a player, and he is – and will remain – a legend at our club," he said, as quoted by football.london. "This is a given. I would love to meet him."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tuchel went on to offer his analysis ahead of the clash in a week full of intense football for the Blues.

"We need the points, and they need the points urgently as well. It is an exciting week for me personally.

imago0046921309h

"I love to play at Old Trafford, and everybody tells me about the atmosphere at Goodison Park, how emotional and how tough it is to play there.

"These are two nice fixtures, what it is all about. I am excited to go there, and we expect a tough fight."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011277396h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails Saul Niguez Professionalism Amid Limited Chelsea Minutes

By Jago Hemming30 minutes ago
imago1010113110h
News

Raine Unaware of Ratcliffe's Chelsea Bid After Naming Boehly as Preferred Bidder With Offer Sent Direct to Chelsea

By Nick Emms40 minutes ago
imago1011242685h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals How Grateful He Is to Have Such Strong Academy Products at Chelsea

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011451275h
News

Frank Lampard Confirms Everton Team News Ahead of Weekend Chelsea Clash

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011593438h
News

Thomas Tuchel Doesn't Care How Old Thiago Silva Is If He Continues to Perform for Chelsea

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1011566982h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Expects Tough Weekend Clash as Both Chelsea & Everton Need Points

By Jago Hemming12 hours ago
imago1011570896h
News

Thomas Tuchel is Relishing Meeting Frank Lampard for the First Time in Chelsea Managerial Career

By Jago Hemming13 hours ago
imago1010406882h
News

Thomas Tuchel Insists Saul Niguez's Chelsea Future Will Be Decided at the End of the Season

By Jago Hemming13 hours ago