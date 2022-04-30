'Frank Lampard Will Always Be a Chelsea Legend' - Says Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Everton Clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has labelled Frank Lampard a legend at Stamford Bridge, insisting that will never change, as the European champions prepare to face Everton on Sunday afternoon.

The two sides will face off at Goodison Park on Sunday in Lampard's first game against his former side since his dismissal from the club in January 2021.

Both Chelsea and Everton will be desperate for a win with the Toffees fighting to remain in the Premier League while the Blues look to consolidate their third place spot.

Speaking ahead of the Premier League clash this weekend, Tuchel revealed his admiration for Lampard, insisting he will always be a legend at Chelsea.

"I was a huge fan of him as a player, and he is – and will remain – a legend at our club," he said, as quoted by football.london. "This is a given. I would love to meet him."

Tuchel went on to offer his analysis ahead of the clash in a week full of intense football for the Blues.

"We need the points, and they need the points urgently as well. It is an exciting week for me personally.

"I love to play at Old Trafford, and everybody tells me about the atmosphere at Goodison Park, how emotional and how tough it is to play there.

"These are two nice fixtures, what it is all about. I am excited to go there, and we expect a tough fight."

