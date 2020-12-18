NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Frank Lampard will consider January transfer window when market opens next month

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has said he isn't thinking about the January transfer window yet.

The window opens in around two weeks time and Chelsea have been linked with a host of players already, including West Ham's Declan Rice.

For the Blues, it has been more of a positive than negative season so far.

It is set to be a window of outgoings after Chelsea's expensive summer spree that saw them land seven new signings. 

READ MORE: West Ham expected to reject Declan Rice bid even if Chelsea match valuation

But Lampard wasn't being drawn on the window ahead of their London derby with West Ham on Monday.

"I don't know about January. I'll consider January when it is here. So I've got the squad and we're working hard on the games that are in front of us."

