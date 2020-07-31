Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard will deliver message to Chelsea squad ahead of FA Cup final against Arsenal

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard will give a message to his Chelsea side ahead of their FA Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley on Saturday. 

Several members of the side will be tasting their first final, while many of the squad have little experience. 

But Frank Lampard insists he doesn't want to put too much pressure on his side ahead of the final, and believes his side can be victorious if they perform to the standards they have been setting regularly this season. 

"I probably will do, but I haven't specifically done so far," Lampard said on sending a message to the players. "We will be together a lot between now and the start of the game, sometimes the best words to say are later on in the final preparations for the game. 

"I also don't want to heap too much pressure. Most of the players that have been part of the squad this year have played in big Champions League games, critical FA Cup games to get here against Liverpool and Manchester United at Wembley before, and Leicester. 

"They have experiences of playing big, high level games, so there might be the odd word. But I just want them to perform as they train, as they have performed pretty regularly this season because if they can do that and find those standards, then I think we've got a really good chance to win."

Chelsea will be without Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Wembley but received a boost as N'Golo Kante and Willian are confirmed to be in the Blues' squad on Saturday.

