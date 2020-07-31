Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Frank Lampard tips Chelsea winger Willian to continue 'being fantastic' against Arsenal in FA Cup final

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard expects Willian to show what he's capable of during Chelsea's FA Cup final clash against Arsenal.

The 31-year-old could be playing in his final domestic game for the club after seven years with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. 

Willian has been ever-present in Lampard's team this season which has seen him record 11 goals and nine assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

Lampard confirmed that the Brazilian will return to the side after being absent against Wolves, but he will be assessed again to see if he is fit enough to start.

But despite his ongoing contract situation, Lampard expects Willian to maintain his professionalism which he has shown throughout the season on Saturday at Wembley.

"Yes, because I’ve known Willian for many years now as a player and now as his coach. And if anyone wants to see the mentality of him, it’s been shown since restart.

manchester-united-v-chelsea-fa-cup-semi-final (5)

"He’s been fantastic for us, he’s been fantastic this season. He’s shown the right attitude.

"So I would expect nothing less than he’s shown already, and that’s Willian for you.”

Chelsea were tipped to be the new favourites to keep hold of the winger beyond this summer, and it was reported that the Blues could agree a deal with him by the end of the week. 

But Willian has contract offers from Barcelona and Inter Miami as well as Chelsea, but won't make a decision on his future until after the FA Cup final.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Scott Kennedy
Scott Kennedy

Frank is saying all the right things publicly. Here's hoping Willian goes out on a high note before joining another club in a few weeks.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea haven't looked to target 'weak link' David Luiz against Arsenal, insists Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard insists Chelsea haven't looked to target David Luiz ahead of the FA Cup final on Saturday evening at Wembley.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Heads Up FA Cup on Saturday 1st August and it will be refereed by Anthony Taylor at Wembley.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard will deliver message to Chelsea squad ahead of FA Cup final against Arsenal

Frank Lampard will give a message to his Chelsea side ahead of their FA Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley on Saturday.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Selecting Chelsea team to face Arsenal will be difficult

Frank Lampard has admitted it will be a difficult decision when deciding his Chelsea team that will face Arsenal at Wembley in the Heads Up FA Cup final on Saturday.

Matt Debono

Chelsea team news: Ruben Loftus-Cheek out of FA Cup final; Willian and N'Golo Kante in squad

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of the Heads Up FA Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley on Saturday.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz to Chelsea latest: Blues 'happy to wait' to land German international

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz but are happy to wait to sign him until their Europa League campaign has ended.

Matt Debono

Willy Caballero sends message to Kepa Arrizabalaga regarding Chelsea future

Willy Caballero wants Kepa Arrizabalaga to stay at Chelsea this summer despite reports of the Spaniard accepting that his future lies away from the club.

Matt Debono

Kepa Arrizabalaga prepares for Chelsea exit after falling out of favour with Frank Lampard

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has reportedly conceded his time at the club will soon be over, after not being expected to feature against Chelsea's two remaining fixtures against Arsenal in the FA Cup Final and Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Ben Davies

Antonio Rudiger believes fellow German international Kai Havertz will be superb signing for Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger believes that Kai Havertz will be an excellent fit at Stamford Bridge, and will show the Blues mean business, with a real statement of intent before the start of the new season.

Ben Davies

Nathan Ake to Man City: Frank Lampard not keen on re-signing 25-year-old

Manchester City have had a bid accepted of £41 million for AFC Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake, which means Chelsea have an opportunity to land the Dutchman this summer.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy