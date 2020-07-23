Frank Lampard admitted that there was both single and collective errors by his Chelsea side in the 5-3 defeat to Liverpool but refused to single out goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea's defensive issues have been an ongoing problem all season long which look far from resolved, and have seen rare signs of consistent improvement.

And they were hit for five by the Premier League champions on Wednesday evening at Anfield and Arrizabalaga was criticised for his part in several of the goals.

The Spaniard, although superb strikes Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum, was left stood still and was said 'not to be even trying', and he would have been disappointed with only getting a hand to Oxlade-Chamberlain's goal in the 84th minute.

Chelsea have now conceded 54 goals in the league this season, the worst out of any side in the top 11 but Lampard refused to blame his for now no.1 goalkeeper.

"No, I wouldn't talk about individuals in a game where we have conceded those goals," Lampard said on Kepa's confidence being a concern. "Some were real quality Liverpool finishes, particularly the free kick. There were some collective and individual errors for them but what we did do was contribute towards a really good game.

"At 4-3 it felt like we would get back into the game. I felt it throughout. At 3-0 it was difficult but even at 3-1 and what that gave us and the way we were playing in the game.

"We know where we're at and we know if we make mistakes like that against a team of the quality of Liverpool, this is what can happen. But there were a lot of good things in the game so I certainly don't want to get into an individual conversation about players.

"We've now got two big domestic games to play this week. It's important we go together as players, fans, everybody, to finish the season how we want."

