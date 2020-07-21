Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard 'not talking about' Kai Havertz as Chelsea move closer to signing German midfielder from Bayer Leverkusen

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has reaffirmed Chelsea's position on remaining tight-lipped about any potential signings arriving at Stamford Bridge this summer. 

Chelsea have already landed Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig. 

But the Blues are set to add a third in 21-year-old Kai Havertz as they move closer to an agreement for personal terms, with Chelsea set to offer the German a five-year-deal. 

"I'm not talking about Kai Havertz, he's a player of another team. I'm looking at a game tomorrow that is so huge for this club the last thing I want to do is talk about players of other teams."

Lampard also added that if he gets a chance to speak to targets he will, and also addressed how he goes about convincing the player. 

"And if we're looking at bringing in players and there's a time to speak to them, you just want to speak about the vision and what you want for the club," added the Chelsea boss. 

"And when I get the opportunity to do that I'll do that hopefully with a lot of passion and feeling, and with an idea of what I want." 

'NEW SIGNINGS GIVE EXTRA MOTIVATION'

Olivier Giroud also spoke of new signings, regarding Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, and believes they are a positive boost for the squad.

"I think it’s always nice to reinforce the team with very good signings," Giroud told Sky Sports. 

"It has to be positive for every single player in the squad to step up and to give the best from ourselves to have fair competition. It’s good for the team, I take it very positively as extra motivation."

