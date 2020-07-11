Frank Lampard hints at Chelsea summer clear-out after 3-0 defeat to Sheffield United

Frank Lampard admitted he won't forget Chelsea's 3-0 defeat to Sheffield United in the Premier League, which could hint at a summer exodus in west London.

The Blues were comfortably beaten by the Blades as David McGoldrick's brace and a header from Oli McBurnie handed Chelsea their 11th league defeat of the season.

Lampard's frustration showed on the touchline during the game, and he reflected on the defeat to Sky Sports.

Oli McBurnie doubled Sheffield United's in the first-half as they cruised to victory against Chelsea.

"We were too slow with the ball, we weren't even getting our wingers into the game when they've been fantastic since the restart.

"We just tried to get some more control of the game, which we did have after that but we never looked overly threatening. They still had the counter-attack so it definitely laid us more solid against their shape, but at already 2-0 down you make it really difficult for yourself.

"It was disappointing," Lampard added on the defensive errors. "Mistake after mistake. I've got to be careful not to over-analyse because you analyse, review and look forward all season.

"What we have to do with that game is put it to bed. The only thing that matters now is that we fight for top-four, and we are in that race because how we have been this season."

Chelsea have three games to play this season - Norwich City, Liverpool and Wolves but Champions League qualification is no longer in their hands and they will need results elsewhere to go in their favour.

Lampard's final line of his interview post-match hinted that the performance against Sheffield United finalised his thoughts on his team, hinting that many could be playing their final season for the Blues.

"We have to put this game away very quickly, but I learn't a lot, and I won't forget that."

