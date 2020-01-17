Frank Lampard 'won't take opponents Newcastle United lightly' despite injury troubles

Newcastle United host Chelsea at the weekend in the Premier League, and Blues boss Frank Lampard has said he won't be taken the hosts lightly.

Chelsea currently sit in fourth, whilst their opponents are all the way back down in 13th after a run of four games without a win in the Premier League.

Speaking ahead of the trip to St. James' Park, Lampard said on the Newcastle game: "Even though we have good away form in general every game brings new challenges.

"Going to Newcastle I know the emotion of the crowd, the very organised team they are, the manager they have, and also the threats they have. They have got some really good results this season. We will be taking nothing lightly.

"We have to take this game head on. It is massively important we keep our focus game in, game out. We certainly can’t underestimate Newcastle because of the season they’re having."

"He’s been given a marvellous opportunity and he’s gone and stamped his authority straight away. I’m a big admirer of him.

"He’s a great lad and he’s doing very well. Chelsea have got some very good players and we’ll have to be at our best."

Chelsea will be without Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek for their away trip up north, but Frank Lampard could welcome back midfielder N'Golo Kante back from injury after the Frenchman missed the 3-0 win over Burnley.

Newcastle United are in a poor run of form, whilst Chelsea are unbeaten in their previous three in the league. Who will come out on top on Saturday evening?

