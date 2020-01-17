Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Frank Lampard 'won't take opponents Newcastle United lightly' despite injury troubles

Matt Debono

Newcastle United host Chelsea at the weekend in the Premier League, and Blues boss Frank Lampard has said he won't be taken the hosts lightly.

Chelsea currently sit in fourth, whilst their opponents are all the way back down in 13th after a run of four games without a win in the Premier League.

Speaking ahead of the trip to St. James' Park, Lampard said on the Newcastle game: "Even though we have good away form in general every game brings new challenges.

"Going to Newcastle I know the emotion of the crowd, the very organised team they are, the manager they have, and also the threats they have. They have got some really good results this season. We will be taking nothing lightly.

"We have to take this game head on. It is massively important we keep our focus game in, game out. We certainly can’t underestimate Newcastle because of the season they’re having."

----------

READ/WATCH: Steve Bruce on Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

"He’s been given a marvellous opportunity and he’s gone and stamped his authority straight away. I’m a big admirer of him. 

"He’s a great lad and he’s doing very well. Chelsea have got some very good players and we’ll have to be at our best."

----------

Chelsea will be without Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek for their away trip up north, but Frank Lampard could welcome back midfielder N'Golo Kante back from injury after the Frenchman missed the 3-0 win over Burnley.

----------

Newcastle United are in a poor run of form, whilst Chelsea are unbeaten in their previous three in the league. Who will come out on top on Saturday evening?

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OFFICIAL: Reece James pens new long-term Chelsea deal

Reece James has penned a new long-term deal at Chelsea, which sees his new deal at the club run until 2025.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Every word said by Chelsea Frank Lampard ahead of visit to face Newcastle United

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard took to the media ahead of Chelsea's Premier League fixture against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Matt Debono

Chelsea injury update: Christian Pulisic out until February, Loftus-Cheek continues to train

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has provided an update on the comebacks of Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek as the pair are currently out through injuries.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Olivier Giroud could leave Chelsea, Barkley won't be leaving in January

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed Olivier Giroud could leave the club this month, but Ross Barkley will not be leaving Chelsea in January.

Matt Debono

'I rate him very highly' - Frank Lampard on Chelsea youngster Reece James

Frank Lampard has revealed his delight after Reece James agreed a new contract with Chelsea this week.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Newcastle United against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday 18th January will be refereed by Chris Kavanagh at St. James' Park.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

The all important statistics as Frank Lampard's Chelsea face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Matt Debono

Preview: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel north to face Steve Bruce's Newcastle United in the Premier League this weekend.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea 'in pole position' to sign PSG youngster Kays Ruiz-Atil

Chelsea are leading the race to land 17-year-old Kays Ruiz-Atil from French side Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

Matt Debono

Chelsea target Timo Werner hails Premier League 'most interesting league'

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has revealed that he believes that the Premier League is the most interesting league in the world.

Matt Debono