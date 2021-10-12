Eddie Newton: Frank Lampard's 'Different Direction' Played Part in Chelsea Exit

Former Chelsea coach Eddie Newton has revealed Frank Lampard played a part in his decision to leave the club.

Newton left Chelsea in February 2020 to become an assistant coach at Turkish side Trabzonspor before taking the permanent job in the August.

His departure from Stamford Bridge was in quieter circumstances, as he left Lampard, Jody Morris and co to continue with their job in their first season in charge of the Blues as they guided Chelsea to Champions League qualification.

But it has now been revealed by Newton why he left Chelsea in 'difficult' circumstance. The club wanted him to be the senior member of the backroom staff, however Lampard's vision saw him switch roles which ultimately led to depart.

What Eddie Newton said

"It was a bit difficult," Newton told Goal after leaving Chelsea quietly. "I was being put on Frank (Lampard's) staff to be that senior guy, because it was quite a young staffing group. Chelsea wanted me to be that senior one for them, but it didn’t pan out and Frank wanted to go in a different direction.

"It became difficult and they decided to put me between loans and scouting, but it wasn’t for me anymore because I had been there and done it. Then came the opportunity to work at Trabzonspor, which I was a bit iffy about at first, to be honest.

"They had a Turkish coach they liked a lot but wanted me to look after their non-Turkish players. In the end, I asked Chelsea for permission to go and speak to their manager, and he wanted me there. It was great when I went there."

