    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Eddie Newton: Frank Lampard's 'Different Direction' Played Part in Chelsea Exit

    Author:

    Former Chelsea coach Eddie Newton has revealed Frank Lampard played a part in his decision to leave the club. 

    Newton left Chelsea in February 2020 to become an assistant coach at Turkish side Trabzonspor before taking the permanent job in the August. 

    His departure from Stamford Bridge was in quieter circumstances, as he left Lampard, Jody Morris and co to continue with their job in their first season in charge of the Blues as they guided Chelsea to Champions League qualification. 

    sipa_33408184 (1)

    But it has now been revealed by Newton why he left Chelsea in 'difficult' circumstance. The club wanted him to be the senior member of the backroom staff, however Lampard's vision saw him switch roles which ultimately led to depart.

    What Eddie Newton said

    "It was a bit difficult," Newton told Goal after leaving Chelsea quietly. "I was being put on Frank (Lampard's) staff to be that senior guy, because it was quite a young staffing group. Chelsea wanted me to be that senior one for them, but it didn’t pan out and Frank wanted to go in a different direction.

    sipa_32100133

    "It became difficult and they decided to put me between loans and scouting, but it wasn’t for me anymore because I had been there and done it. Then came the opportunity to work at Trabzonspor, which I was a bit iffy about at first, to be honest.

    "They had a Turkish coach they liked a lot but wanted me to look after their non-Turkish players. In the end, I asked Chelsea for permission to go and speak to their manager, and he wanted me there. It was great when I went there."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_32100001
    News

    Eddie Newton: Frank Lampard's 'Different Direction' Played Part in Chelsea Exit

    50 seconds ago
    sipa_31550767
    News

    Olivier Giroud Backs Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard to Land Newcastle United Job

    35 minutes ago
    pjimage (32)
    News

    Revealed: Why Kevin De Bruyne & Mohamed Salah Didn't Succeed at Chelsea

    55 minutes ago
    sipa_35510682
    Transfer News

    Report: Real Madrid Join Chelsea in Race to Sign AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni

    1 hour ago
    sipa_34576850
    News

    Mason Mount Feeling More 'Energetic' After Minor Chelsea Injury

    1 hour ago
    sipa_34063224
    Match Coverage

    Brentford vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

    2 hours ago
    pjimage (31)
    News

    What Convinced Mason Mount to Get Covid-19 Vaccination

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35112140
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Officials: Brentford vs Chelsea | Premier League

    3 hours ago