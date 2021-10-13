Frank Leboeuf Tells Antonio Rudiger to Stay at Chelsea Because 'Everybody Else Hates Him'

    • October 13, 2021
    Frank Leboeuf Sends Antonio Rudiger Transfer Warning to Stay at Chelsea Because 'Everybody Else Hates Him'

    Author:

    Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has told current Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger that he must stay at Chelsea because "everybody else hates him."

    The German centre-back has been at Chelsea since 2017 and has since become a crucial part of the west London side's backline.

    Rudiger has played 159 games for Chelsea, in which time he has won the FA Cup, the Champions League, the Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup.

    The only major trophy that he has failed to win with Chelsea (excluding the EFL Cup) is the Premier League.

    sipa_35322384 (1)

    As per The Mirror, Leboeuf expressed his liking for Rudiger and how much he wants him to stay at the club.

    "I'm very fond of Rudiger; that guy amazed me because he wasn't playing anymore and Tuchel believed in him and put him back where Zouma was when everything was good about him and the defence was working well.

    "(Thomas) Tuchel put him in and Rudiger became another player.

    "Two years ago when I saw him playing I said, 'He cannot play for Chelsea' and now look, he's the main man, everyone hates him."

    Leboeuf went on to compare the German international to another former Chelsea player.

    "He's a bit like Diego Costa when he was playing for Chelsea.

    pjimage (1)

    "He was hated by the rest of the world and that's the same now for Rudiger because the guy is amazing in defence, he's a nasty player but when he plays for your club you love it.

    "He does well for Chelsea and he does well for Chelsea so I don't want to see him leave when his contract expires this season."

