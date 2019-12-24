Frank Sinclair on Dortmund's Jadon Sancho: Lampard should 'go and get him'

Former Blue Frank Sinclair has backed Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho to move to West London in January.

The potential signing of England youngster Jadon Sancho to Chelsea has been endorsed by former Blue Frank Sinclair.

The 19-year-old has been in fine touch for Borussia Dortmund this season, scoring nine goals in 15 Bundesliga matches this season. Primarily a right-sided winger, he has been an integral factor of their success fielding a previously unfamiliar 3-4-3 shape this campaign.

Jadon Sancho in England training with Chelsea's Mason Mount. Getty Images

Jadon Sancho is also familiar to many of the Chelsea youngsters. He shares a particularly close relationship with Callum Hudson-Odoi, rising through the England age-group setup together over recent years. Sancho is now capped 11 times at senior level, and has played alongside Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori, Ross Barkley and Mason Mount for the Three Lions.

Having been strongly linked with Chelsea, Frank Lampard has been urged to complete the move for Jadon Sancho by former defender Frank Sinclair.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, Sinclair concluded that Sancho should be the club’s first priority once the transfer window opens in the new year.

"Go and get him, Frank," Sinclair said on the prospect of signing Jadon Sancho. "There’s a link with Chelsea at the moment, so we need to get him. I think he’s quality.

"He has also admitted to being a fan - that’s another one that makes sense, coming back to England."

There is, however, interest in Sancho from a number of other clubs, as The Sun report that Chelsea are in competition with both Manchester United and Liverpool for the youngster's signature.

It is reported that Dortmund value him at around £120 million; and will not entertain offers below this hefty fee. The 19-year-old signed a new and improved deal with the German side in the summer, with his current contract set to run until 2022.

