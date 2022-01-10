Free Tickets, Kits & Training Sessions: Chelsea Make Huge Gesture to Afghan Refugees

Chelsea recently gave free match tickets, kits and training sessions to Afghan refugee families temporarily living in Hammersmith & Fulham, it has been revealed.

The work in the Community from the European champions has continued and their next incredible gesture has been outlined.

As per the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham, they have confirmed Chelsea, Fulham and QPR have all played their part in helping and supporting the refugees.

IMAGO / PA Images

In Chelsea's case, they donated free tickets for their Champions League match against Juventus in November, which the Blues came out on top with a 4-0 victory over the Italian side.

It is also reported that 'Chelsea’s clothing donations included hats, gloves, thermals, and tracksuit bottoms. The club has run a weekly football session at the Westway for younger refugees since October, and more recently started a weekly fitness session for adults at Eel Brook Common'.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Hammersmith & Fulham Mayor, Cllr PJ Murphy thanked Chelsea, Fulham and QPR for their contributions after

“H&F is a place for all, and it’s been fantastic to introduce our Afghan guests to such an exciting part of borough life and to say ‘Thank You’ for all they did to support our armed forces in Afghanistan. We owe them a debt of gratitude.

“It was wonderful to walk to Loftus Road with them and see how they were welcomed by the fans. Thanks to Chelsea, Fulham and QPR for welcoming them into the heart of the borough and hopefully inspiring some new football fans along the way!”

