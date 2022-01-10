Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Free Tickets, Kits & Training Sessions: Chelsea Make Huge Gesture to Afghan Refugees

Chelsea recently gave free match tickets, kits and training sessions to Afghan refugee families temporarily living in Hammersmith & Fulham, it has been revealed.

The work in the Community from the European champions has continued and their next incredible gesture has been outlined. 

As per the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham, they have confirmed Chelsea, Fulham and QPR have all played their part in helping and supporting the refugees. 

imago1008793457h

In Chelsea's case, they donated free tickets for their Champions League match against Juventus in November, which the Blues came out on top with a 4-0 victory over the Italian side.

Read More

It is also reported that 'Chelsea’s clothing donations included hats, gloves, thermals, and tracksuit bottoms. The club has run a weekly football session at the Westway for younger refugees since October, and more recently started a weekly fitness session for adults at Eel Brook Common'.

imago1008934178h

Hammersmith & Fulham Mayor, Cllr PJ Murphy thanked Chelsea, Fulham and QPR for their contributions after 

“H&F is a place for all, and it’s been fantastic to introduce our Afghan guests to such an exciting part of borough life and to say ‘Thank You’ for all they did to support our armed forces in Afghanistan. We owe them a debt of gratitude.

“It was wonderful to walk to Loftus Road with them and see how they were welcomed by the fans. Thanks to Chelsea, Fulham and QPR for welcoming them into the heart of the borough and hopefully inspiring some new football fans along the way!”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008934178h
News

Free Tickets, Kits & Training Sessions: Chelsea Make Huge Gesture to Afghan Refugees

just now
imago1008334078h (2)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Hopes of Lucas Digne Signing Over as Aston Villa Personal Terms Agreed

45 minutes ago
imago1009018148h
Transfer News

Chelsea Handed Sergino Dest Transfer Blow as Representative Delivers Update

1 hour ago
imago1007904838h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Out of Race' to Sign Lucas Digne as Aston Villa in 'Advanced Negotiations' With Everton

2 hours ago
imago1007681240h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona's Sergino Dest Seen as Chelsea's 'Second Option' in January Transfer Window

2 hours ago
imago1009015195h
Transfer News

Report: PSG Consider Making Huge Transfer Swoop for Chelsea Striker Romelu Lukaku

14 hours ago
imago1007905116h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Was Never Really Keen on Bringing Lucas Digne to Chelsea

14 hours ago
imago1008817350h
Features/Opinions

Mendy's International Obligations Gives Kepa Perfect Opportunity to Prove Himself at Chelsea

15 hours ago