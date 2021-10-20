Trevoh Chalobah Makes Mason Mount & Lionel Messi Admission After Sealing Chelsea Dream

Trevoh Chalobah has reflected on his whirlwind summer which has seen him become a regular in the Chelsea first team.

The 22-year-old returned from FC Lorient after spending the season on loan in France last year, and impressed Thomas Tuchel during pre-season which earned him a stay with the side for the 2021/22 campaign.

Chalobah was handed his Blues Premier League debut against Crystal Palace in August and scored a stunning strike from distance to cap off a memorable day.

He has gone onto make eight appearances in all competitions already this season for the Blues, which has seen him net twice in the league.

Rising through the ranks, Chalobah was once a ball boy at Stamford Bridge for home games. There was a photo that surfaced of Chalobah with Mason Mount against Barcelona.

Chalobah spoke to the official Chelsea website on the experience and journey he's had to make it where he is today, which has included several loan spells away to prove himself.

He said: "It's incredible. I used to be a ball boy here. There's a photo of me and Mason, when Messi was asking for the ball. From there, to be playing with him (Mount) here, it's dreams."



"I've always believed in myself, wanted to take this opportunity. I've taken it well."

