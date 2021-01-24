"From there, I knew" - Fikayo Tomori on shirt number and why he couldn't turn down Milan move

Fikayo Tomori has revealed that a conversation with an ex-Milan legend convinced him that a move to the Rossoneri would the right move for his career.

Tomori, 23, was officially announced as a Milan player on Friday and could be in line to make his debut against Bologna on Saturday, should he not feature in their Coppa Italia quarter-final tie against rivals Inter.

"It was an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down. When I first got called I was a bit, I wouldn’t say confused, but I was a bit surprised," said Tomori, on how the switch to Italy came about, as per Sempre Milan.

"And then I spoke to Paolo Maldini, the best defender to ever play football and he was asking me to come. From there, I knew."

The English centre-half further revealed why he opted for the number 23 shirt at Milan.

He added: "The first thing when I saw was 23, I’m 23-years-old, so I thought ‘okay, I’ll choose 23’. Someone like Michael Jordan, I look up to him a lot and he wore 23 so I think that it made a lot of sense for me to choose number 23."

Tomori got the seal of approval from director Paolo Maldini who hailed the 23-year-old as the 'perfect' signing for the squad.

Milan have the option of landing Tomori on a permanent basis at the end of the six-month deal, which is believed to be around £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons.

Time will tell if Tomori returns to Chelsea, and that will be based on his success in Italy. Frank Lampard insisted he had a long-term future in west London but that is now out of his hands.

