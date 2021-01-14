Fulham boss Scott Parker hails Ruben Loftus-Cheek ahead of Chelsea clash

Fulham manager Scott Parker believes Ruben Loftus-Cheek will only keep on getting better following an 'exceptional' performance against Tottenham Hotspur.

Parker's side are now six games unbeaten in all competition and face Loftus-Cheek's parent club Chelsea on Saturday at Craven Cottage in the Premier League.

It's a blow for Fulham as they will be without Loftus-Cheek on Saturday due to being ineligible, but Parker has hailed the quality that the 24-year-old prowesses.

READ MORE: Fulham team news in full to face Chelsea in the Premier League

Parker highlighted the performance of Loftus-Cheek during their 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night as they claimed their fifth consecutive draw in the league.

(Photo by Matthew Childs - Pool/Getty Images)

"I thought he was exceptional last night, I thought he was top," Parker said in his pre-Chelsea press conference on Thursday.

"A player we all understand the quality he has. He's not played a lot of football for some time and last night and the last few weeks seeing a player with not just massive potential, that word has surrounded Ruben for some time, I think we're seeing every bit of a top player and a Chelsea player.

"We're pleased to have him amongst us and hopefully he'll keep performing and getting better."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube