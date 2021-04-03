Fulham boss Scott Parker makes 'big' admission on Chelsea loanee Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Fulham boss Scott Parker believes Ruben Loftus-Cheek has a big eight games left of the season as his loan deal from Chelsea comes to an end.

Loftus-Cheek made the switch to the Blues' west London neighbours last summer in search of game time, and although he has made 26 appearances for the Cottagers, he has only netted once which came against Everton.

But Parker has defended the England midfielder and insists Loftus-Cheek wants more as the 'finished article' is yet to be seen.

As quoted by West London Sport, Parker admitted: "Ruben is a player for me that’s grown.

"He had a lot to prove. He had a lot on his shoulders. It was slow for him, but I’ve been very pleased with him and what he gives to the team.

"There’s still a lot to come, but I’m not going to sit here and say Ruben’s the finished article.

"At times we want more. Ruben wants more. Someone who’s dedicated to improve himself is a good marker for me.

"People judge radically if someone has half a bad game or a dip, and in this world you can lose sight of the good things and what they can do.

"(Coming up) there’s a big eight games for him.”

Parker has already previously admitted that if the opportunity arises for Fulham to sign Loftus-Cheek on a permanent basis from Chelsea in the summer, they will explore the option of signing the 25-year-old.

