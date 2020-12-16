Fulham boss Scott Parker: On-loan Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is 'getting there'

Fulham boss Scott Parker has said midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is 'getting there' in building his match sharpness up.

The 24-year-old is starting to find his feet on loan with the Cottagers from Chelsea following his Achilles injury in May 2019.

With Frank Lampard's stacked midfield, Loftus-Cheek was sent out on loan to get regular game time and has featured in seven of Fulham's last eight Premier League games.

This includes in their 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Saturday which saw Loftus-Cheek replaced when they were ahead, and Parker was complimentary of his performance and his development.

"Just the dynamics of the game, the way I see the moment at that moment in time," Parker said on substituting Loftus-Cheek twice in two matches.

"Just like anything in the course of the game my job in my position is to stand on the touchline you need to quickly read scenarios and read games and make decisions.

"I wouldn’t want to highlight Ruben but I needed something a little different. I thought Ruben was exceptional against Liverpool. The first 45 especially I thought we saw one of the best players on the pitch.

"He has a real quality about him. He’s not had a lot of football and getting back up to speed in terms of the games and how fast they come makes an impact on my decision. That may be the case with Rube. He’s now playing week in week out. He's getting there though."

