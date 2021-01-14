Fulham team news to face Chelsea: Tom Cairney, Mario Lemina & Ruben Loftus-Cheek to miss west London derby

Scott Parker has delivered the Fulham team news ahead of facing Chelsea in the Premier League at the weekend.

Chelsea make the short trip across west London to face their city neighbours on Saturday at Craven Cottage.

Frank Lampard's side will only be without N'Golo Kante due to suspension, and is set to see the returns of Reece James and Andreas Christensen.

But for the hosts Fulham, they will be without Tom Cairney and Mario Lemina. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also unavailable to play against his parent club.

"Mitrovic is possible to be there for the weekend," said Parker on Thursday. "Trained today lightly, we'll see how he pulls through tomorrow.

"The other two [Cairney and Lemina] are just not available at the moment. We'll see where we are with them in the coming days. Tom has a slight issue with his knee."

Parker knows it will be a tough match against Lampard's side on Saturday.

"It's a good time for us to play anyone. I feel like we're in a good place, I feel like confidence is high in the squad. I feel like there's a group of players here starting to feel their worth in the division really.

"A tough game like you said against an exceptionally tough team in Chelsea. But in saying that where in a place where on Saturday we'll give them a game and hopefully try and get something out of it. We approach every game like that."

