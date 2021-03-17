Full Chelsea & Atletico Madrid squads confirmed for last-16 Champions League tie

The squads have been confirmed for the second leg clash between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea take a one nil advantage heading into the second at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night after Olivier Giroud's bicycle kick in Romania last month.

Chelsea are 12 games unbeaten under Tuchel and have yet to concede a goal at home as Simeone's men come to the English capital in need of at least one goal.

(Photo by ANGEL RIVERO/MARCA/SIPA/Sipa USA)

The Blues will be without four key players against the Spanish side on Wednesday with Mason Mount, Jorginho, Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham all ruled out for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Atletico have confirmed that Joao Felix will lead the line for the visitors as they look to turnaround the 1-0 deficit to progress into the quarter-finals and into Friday's draw.

Here are the full available squads:

Chelsea

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga & Willy Caballero

Defenders: Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso & Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders: Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic & Faustino Anjorin

Strikers: Timo Werner & Olivier Giroud

Atletico Madrid

Goalkeepers: Ivo Grbic, Jan Oblak & Miguel San Roman.

Defenders: Jose Gimenez, Renan Lodi, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier & Sime Vrsaljko.

Midfielders: Geoffrey Kondogbia, Lucas Torreira, Koke, Saul, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Hector Herrera, Vitolo & Yannick Carrasco.

Strikers: Joao Felix, Luis Suarez, Angel Correa & Moussa Dembele

