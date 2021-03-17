Full Chelsea & Atletico Madrid squads confirmed for last-16 Champions League tie

Full Chelsea and Atletico Madrid squads confirmed for last-16 Champions League tie
The squads have been confirmed for the second leg clash between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League.
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea take a one nil advantage heading into the second at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night after Olivier Giroud's bicycle kick in Romania last month.
Chelsea are 12 games unbeaten under Tuchel and have yet to concede a goal at home as Simeone's men come to the English capital in need of at least one goal.
The Blues will be without four key players against the Spanish side on Wednesday with Mason Mount, Jorginho, Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham all ruled out for the hosts.
Meanwhile, Atletico have confirmed that Joao Felix will lead the line for the visitors as they look to turnaround the 1-0 deficit to progress into the quarter-finals and into Friday's draw.
Here are the full available squads:
Chelsea
Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga & Willy Caballero
Defenders: Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso & Emerson Palmieri
Midfielders: Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic & Faustino Anjorin
Strikers: Timo Werner & Olivier Giroud
Atletico Madrid
Goalkeepers: Ivo Grbic, Jan Oblak & Miguel San Roman.
Defenders: Jose Gimenez, Renan Lodi, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier & Sime Vrsaljko.
Midfielders: Geoffrey Kondogbia, Lucas Torreira, Koke, Saul, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Hector Herrera, Vitolo & Yannick Carrasco.
Strikers: Joao Felix, Luis Suarez, Angel Correa & Moussa Dembele
